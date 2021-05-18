The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

