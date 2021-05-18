The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $232.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,738. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.