The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.93.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

