The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

