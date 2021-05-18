The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.