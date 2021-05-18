The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Up 7.4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 32,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,676,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 352,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,176 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP increased its stake in The RealReal by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. MIK Capital LP now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

