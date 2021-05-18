The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 560 ($7.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

Shares of LON SGE traded up GBX 20.48 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 663.68 ($8.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,373. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 636.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 607.56.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

