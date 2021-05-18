The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 700

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

Shares of LON SGE traded up GBX 20.48 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 663.68 ($8.67). 2,964,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,373. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 636.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 607.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

