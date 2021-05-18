The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn Sells 24,219 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90.

NYSE SMG traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

