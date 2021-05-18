The Timken (TKR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Timken (NYSE: TKR):

5/10/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 492,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,524 shares of company stock valued at $14,344,470 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

