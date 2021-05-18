The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 11.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.16% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $193,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 238,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 41,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

