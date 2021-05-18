The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$89.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$86.50 to C$89.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.90.

TD stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.92. The company has a market cap of C$160.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$54.80 and a 52-week high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

