The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.31.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$54.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

