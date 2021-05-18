The Transfer Token (TTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.71 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.64 or 0.00034444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $2.71 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,131,808 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

