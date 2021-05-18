The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Shares Up 12.4%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) shares shot up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.67. 149,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 291,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80.

About The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

