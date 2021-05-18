The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.59. 190,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $309.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

