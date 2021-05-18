THEKEY 1-Day Volume Hits $194,055.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $9.90 million and $194,055.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007851 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

