Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Boosted by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,718,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

