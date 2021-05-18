Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

