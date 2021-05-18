Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $28.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00083682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00332701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005558 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.