Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00091737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00397553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00230134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.03 or 0.01378223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.