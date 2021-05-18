ThoreCoin Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $650.48 million and approximately $25,888.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for about $7,503.83 or 0.18636304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

