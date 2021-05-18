Thunder Token (TT) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001596 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

