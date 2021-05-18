Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Tops $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.