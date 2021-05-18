TigerCash (TCH) Trading 42.3% Lower This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01543707 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.