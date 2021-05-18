Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $773,074.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $22.04 million and $773,074.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.