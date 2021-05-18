TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 8,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,423,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Specifically, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

