Timothy J. Wolfe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBAL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

