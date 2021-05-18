Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,674,041 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £46.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

In other news, insider David Cocke bought 2,821,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,210 ($36,856.55).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

