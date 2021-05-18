Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.29. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 97,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,515,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

