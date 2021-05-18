TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Cap of $223.84 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00009611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $223.84 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

