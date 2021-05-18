Tixl (TXL) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $541,376.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tixl has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00094559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00382524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00232969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $595.42 or 0.01385331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047249 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

