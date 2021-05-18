TNC Coin (TNC) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

