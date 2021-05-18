TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.41 million and $301,379.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.39 or 1.00375752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00189723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004001 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

