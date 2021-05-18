Tolar (TOL) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Tolar has a market cap of $1.23 million and $45,823.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,257,252 coins and its circulating supply is 215,119,356 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

