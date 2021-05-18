Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TOL opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

