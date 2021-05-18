Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.16

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

