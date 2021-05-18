Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TPT stock traded up GBX 2.67 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.97 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £143.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.47. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

