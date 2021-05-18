Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TPT stock traded up GBX 2.67 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.97 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £143.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.47. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).
Topps Tiles Company Profile
