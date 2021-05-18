Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price upped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Shares of Topps Tiles stock traded up GBX 2.67 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.97 ($0.95). The stock had a trading volume of 469,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,194. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The stock has a market cap of £143.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.