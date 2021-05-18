TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.99. TORM shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $667.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

