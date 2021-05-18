Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NYSE NTG opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

