Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
NYSE NTG opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
