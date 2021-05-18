Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.94. Total reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.