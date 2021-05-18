Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.83

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.83 and last traded at C$29.61, with a volume of 340922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.40.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

