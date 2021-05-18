Tower token (TOWER) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Major Exchanges

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $474,184.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.01390197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00114640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,894,750 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

