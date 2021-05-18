TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Sells $63,062.20 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 794,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

