Transcodium (TNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Transcodium has a market cap of $194,312.88 and $8.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.