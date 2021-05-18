TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $660.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TDG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.53. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,278. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $604.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.28. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $344.64 and a twelve month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

