TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shot up 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.01. 12,028,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

