Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

TMCI opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 over the last three months.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.