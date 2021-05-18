Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
TMCI opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.47.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
