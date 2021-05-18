Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

